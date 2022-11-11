ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A New York federal judge has sided with a Michigan company that claims New York State’s process of issuing retail marijuana licenses is discriminatory against applicants who live out of the state.

The ruling comes as state regulators prepare to approve the first batch of retail licenses under the Conditional Adult-Use Retail Dispensary (CAURD) license program. U.S. Judge Gary Sharpe has issued a preliminary injunction blocking CAURD licenses in the Finger Lakes, Central New York, Western New York, mid-Hudson, and Brooklyn. Licensing is still allowed in eight other regions.

The CAURD program awards the first group of retail licenses to New Yorkers or their relatives with past marijuana convictions. Variscite NY One Inc. of Michigan claims the CAURD process breaches a commerce clause that blocks states from discriminating against out-of-state residents.

State regulators deemed the company ineligible for the lfirst batch of licenses because it “is [fifty-one percent] owned by an individual who has a cannabis conviction under Michigan law” and “has no significant connection to New York.”

In a statement, New York’s Office of Cannabis Management decllined to comment on the pendinglitigation.

“The Office of Cannabis Management is committed to the Marijuana Regulation and Taxation Act’s goals of including those impacted by the state’s enforcement of cannabis prohibition in the market that we are building and we are additionally committed to getting New York’s cannabis supply chain fully operational.”

New York was hoping to begin retail sales by the end of 2022, but an exact date had not been set, yet. The OCM is sifting through some 900 license applications and plans to issue about 150. It’s next meeting is scheduled for Nov. 21.

