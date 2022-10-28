BUFFALO, N.Y. (WIVB) — In the wake of a deadly crash that killed four teens, Kia America says it will provide free steering-wheel locks to Kia owners.

The pledge is a response to the “Kia Challenge,” a social media trend encouraging people to steal Kia vehicles and take them for a joyride.

Four teenagers were killed and two others were injured Monday after a crash in Buffalo. The teens were in a Kia Sportage which was reported stolen the previous night.

The 16-year-old driver survived and was charged with third-degree unauthorized use of a vehicle and one count of fourth-degree criminal possession of stolen property.

Kia hasn’t provided a timeline on when customers can start requesting locks. And Niagara County Sheriff Michael Filicetti said he’s heard nothing about the company’s pledge.

“Nobody contacted me from Kia to say that they’re asking local law enforcement to hand out these steering wheel locks,” he said, adding that Kia should be solely responsible for distributing wheel locks]. “Kia is far better poised and in a better position to know who has the vehicles that are affected by the security issue and get these wheel locks out through the dealership.

Kia owners can call the Consumer Assistance Center at 1-800-333-4542 for “questions regarding their Kia vehicle.”

Read the full statement from Kia America below:

Kia America joins the Buffalo community in mourning the tragic crash involving six local teenagers early Monday morning, apparently the result of a theft of a Kia Sportage Sunday evening. Kia is aware of the recent trend amongst our youth – encouraged by social media – that target certain Kia cars with a steel key and “turn-to-start” ignition systems. In many cases, the vehicles are stolen solely for the purpose of operating in a reckless and dangerous manner. Such criminal conduct endangers our local communities and violates the property rights of the vehicle owner. The Buffalo PD has not yet released all pertinent details from its investigation that will allow us to connect this particular instance with this larger societal trend.

While no car can be made completely theft-proof, Kia America has pledged to work closely with local law enforcement in their fight by providing, at no cost, steering wheel locks as an optional safeguard to concerned owners of steel key-operated Kia vehicles. All Kia vehicles, including those with “turn-to-start” ignition systems fully meet or exceed all Federal Motor Vehicle Safety Standards, and all 2022 Kia vehicles are equipped with smart key technology.