HARTFORD, N.Y.(NEWS10) – The town of Hartford in Washington County has declared a state of emergency because of a shortage of snowplow drivers.

The town is down to two plow drivers this winter, and a local official says it’s because they aren’t paid enough.

“They left for a better paying job. Not one of them wanted to leave. They wanted to stay here because they love working here,” said Hartford Highway Superintendent Greg Brown, who said he’s been pushing for higher pay for his workers for four years.

David Swezey quit driving in December. “I had to leave because I have a family at home. I have three kids I needed to make a living to support my kids,” he said.

Town Council Member Keith Harrington said the driver shortage is a concern for local residents, especially commuters.

“A lot of our residents are commuters and go to work in other towns,” he said. “If we don’t have clean roads to get everybody to work, we’re putting everybody in danger just to be able to get to their job every day.”

Hartford School Superintendent, Andrew Cook said he fears more school closurers will result from the shortage.

“Our concern from the school district and the members of the Board of Education [is] that with the limited staff at the highway department, there could be times where the school is going to have to close where we otherwise wouldn’t. Because it’s unsafe for our buses to transport students,” said Cook.