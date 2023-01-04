Lake City Sports Club, located in the Champlain Centre mall, will open this Saturday, with batting cages and pitching machines ready to go.

“We felt like this was something our area needed,” said co-owner Heather Curry. “Something that as a family that we could really be passionate about; so for me, as both a mom and a businesswoman, that was the inspiration for me.”

Another reason Curry felt the need to create the space was the weather, as baseball and softball players cannot use outdoor facilities for many months of the year.

“There’s a lot of great baseball players, softball players up here, a lot of great athletes, a lot of great families,” co-owner Bob Curry said. “To have a facility like this is way overdue, it’s been needed for a long time.”

The facility has 4 70-foot-long batting cages, where pitching machines will be in use, one 80 foot cage for pitchers to throw from the mound, and a 130 foot cage for fielding and catching workouts. It uses something called “Hitrax” software that offers players immediate statistics about their pitching or hitting. The owners have been in contact with teams to hold workout sessions during the winter months for their players, along with individual and family memberships.

“2 thirty-minute cage sessions per day that are bookable online, they can book them up to a week in advance, we have a workout area that will have weighted balls, resistance bands, weights, which they’ll have unlimited daily access to,” said Heather Curry.

Members also receive discounts on training camps the facility will offer, from collegiate and professional coaches the owners have been in contact with, along with free member-only classes that will be announced in the future; along with discounts on holding birthday parties at the cages. The owners have future plans for the space as well to expand on what sports they can offer.

“We are looking at a golf simulator, probably 1 or maybe even 2, if we get a great response from the first one, we’ll go ahead and get a second one, I think we’ve got enough room here to do it,” Bob said.

Individual memberships per month are $100 with a discount for committing to a year long membership; and family memberships are $150 per month with the same discount for a year long commitment. The Curry’s believe the facility will allow athletes in the area to catch up and compete more with athletes who have access to cages almost year-round and will allow them to further showcase their abilities. To become a member or book a session, go to https://lakecitysports.ezfacility.com/Sessions