LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Lake George man has been charged with multiple felonies after getting into what police described as a “violent physical altercation” with a woman Monday.

Police were called to an apartment at 3328 State Route 9 after receiving a report of a fight. Investigators alleged that Trey Laraway, 30, assaulted the woman, including by allegedly attempting to strangle her.

The Warren County Sheriff’s Office said Laraway will be charged with:

Second-degree strangulation (felony)

Second-degree assault (felony)

Aggravated family offense (felony)

Unlawful imprisonment (misdemeanor)

Two counts of fourth-degree criminal mischief

Laraway was arraigned and remanded to the Warren County Correctional Facility for lack of bail.