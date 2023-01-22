Months of preparation, planning, and construction led to the FISU World University Games in Lake Placid. Now, business owners have mixed feelings about how the games turned out.

Sanel Cecunjanin owns Players Sports Bar and Grill and said business started slow, but they were able to rebound. “As the games were going forward, people started coming out, more people were here,” he said. “People started to come out to watch more hockey games and other games, so it was busier.”

Cecunjanin said he thought closing Main Street led to the slower-than-usual business. Small business owners can’t afford the loss of customers, he said.

“My opinion is that closing Main Street was not a good idea,” he said. “It’s good for the people that are working. It’s easier for them to kind of get around and the athletes to get around, but I think if Main Street was open it would be busier, and the traffic would be better.”

Pamela Karaz owns the Curious Otter Wildlife Art Gallery and said overall the games were a great experience. She said the upgrades to the facilities will continue to draw people to Lake Placid and now that the world has been re-introduced to the Olympic Village, businesses will continue to benefit for years to come.

“Traffic has been a little lower than we would’ve liked, but again it’s a build to the future so it’s not necessarily what we experienced over the past week,” Karaz said. “Everything has been extremely well organized. It’s always wonderful to have people from different countries come into Lake Placid and experience the wonderful, beautiful area that we have.”