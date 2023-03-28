The Whiteface Club played host to a fundraising event Tuesday for the staff at Lisa G’s restaurant in Lake Placid, many of whom have been out of work since February when a pipe burst caused massive water damage.

Cassandra Hogue, front house manager for the Whiteface Club, said she was tasked with trying to bring more exposure to the club when she thought about putting together the fundraiser.

“I love Lisa G’s,” she said. “I have a lot of friends that work there, so I said why not throw a fundraiser, it’d be exposing us to the public and we’d be helping out people we love.”

The event included a silent auction, live music, and complimentary snacks, with local businesses also donating some raffle items. “When we first started getting it together I was reaching out to people, but then after 3 or 4 days of reaching out, people started reaching out to me and we have some really good stuff,” said Hogue.

Hogue said she was expecting a big crowd based on responses from the Club’s Facebook page, but says she was overwhelmed by the support shown to Lisa G’s, with over $7,000 raised online before the event had even started, just $3,000 shy of their goal.

One employee who’s been with Lisa G’s since September said he couldn’t believe the community support. “I feel really special because I’m from Phoenix so this is kind of like a new family, a new home, and I never thought I’d be part of a community where so many people would just rally together and help us out,” said Lance Holland, a server at Lisa G’s.

Mark Sperling, CEO of the Whiteface Club companies said he wasn’t all surprised by the turnout, as Lake Placid has a long history of volunteering. “That’s kind of typical of these small communities, looking out for each other and when it’s time to lend a helping hand, everybody steps in and does their share,” he said.

There is no date set for when Lisa G’s will reopen, but employees are hopeful it will be around 3-4 weeks, with cleanup and construction already underway.