LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – Oktoberfest season is well underway in Lake George – and even a rainy weekend can’t turn away the revelry. This week, the host of the region’s annual Oktoberfest announced just how many people had made it to the lake for drink and dancing – and detailed what’s still to come.

On Monday, Adirondack Brewery announced that around 8,000 people made it to its Oktoberfest celebration over Indigenous People’s Day Weekend. Even a downpour across Saturday couldn’t stop the weekend from seeing the highest attendance the celebration has seen to date.

“It’s not just about beer,” said Adirondack Brewery owner John Carr. “We invite other breweries, wineries, distilleries and cideries. There are options for all. We wanted the Oktoberfest Charity Block Party to have broad appeal.”

Coming up, the village will host a community Oktoberfest dinner on Wednesday, followed by a weekend block party. The schedule on what’s to come includes:

Community Dinner Wednesday, Oct. 11, 5-6 p.m. Sacred Heart Church Fellowship Hall, 50 Mohican St. Non-denominational, Oktoberfest-themed meal provided by volunteers Free

17th annual Oktoberfest Charity Block Party Saturday, Oct. 14, 1-5 p.m. Adirondack Brewery, 33 Canada St. Oktoberfest dinner, complimentary 5-ounce stein, unlimited beer sampling, games, contests, Oktoberfest-style dress Tickets priced at $55 in advance, $60 at the door



The charity block party this year benefits Big Brothers Big Sisters of the Southern Adirondacks. The first Oktoberfest celebration also benefitted the same organization.

Breweries far and wide love to brew special flavors for the fall season. A host of beverage craftspeople will be onsite during the block party, including:

Adirondack Winery

Artisanal BrewWorks

Battle Hill Brewing Company, LLC

Bolton Landing Brewing Co.

Common Roots Brewing Company

Northway Brewing

SingleCut Beersmiths

Slate Town Brewing Company

“Our Oktoberfest is inspired by the traditions of Bavaria, but we really like to add a local emphasis to the event,” said Carr. “This Oktoberfest benefits a non-profit every year that makes a difference in the lives of people in our community.”