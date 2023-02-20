With the one year anniversary of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine approaching, some North Country organizations are doing what they can to help out.

North Country Mission of Hope has partnered with USA Luge and Monaghan Medical to send shipments of medical supplies, clothing and household items to the country, which has been devastated by the war.

Executive Director James Carlin said North Country Mission of Hope.was approached by Dmitry Feld, a Ukrainian native now working with USA Luge, which already had plans to ship aid this week. Carlin said Feld came to the warehouse last week to pick out medical supplies that are needed.

“Earlier this year and at the end of last year, we were asked by some of our donors if there was anything we could do to help with Ukraine, so we reached out to some people we knew and we were able to find an outlet for monetary donations and for physical donations,” Carlin said.

Also sending out supplies is Monaghan Medical, which specializes in respiratory care.

“We have some medical devices, our devices help people breathe easier, we thought this would be a good opportunity for us to be able to help in a global humanitarian crisis,” said Director of Operations Andrew Sepcie.

Monaghan Medical will send out 14,000 devices, after they reached out to Mission of Hope to see if they could help. Sepcie said Monoghan is always looking for ways to help the community, and this is just expanding the community to help those in need.

This is the third shipment North Country Mission of Hope has sent to Ukraine, along with thousands of dollars in donations to help women and orphan children who were displaced from the war.