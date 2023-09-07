The Major League Fishing Northern Series will return to New York State in August 2024.

The 2024 Toyota Series Presented by Phoenix Boats had announced its schedule for next season, starting with the season-opener at Lake Guntersville in Scottsboro, Ala. on February 14 -16.

The circuit will be in Plattsburgh on Lake Champlain on July 11 – 13 before making its way to Massena for an event on the St. Lawrence River from August 22 through 24.

For complete details and updated information, visit MajorLeagueFishing.com. For regular updates, photos, tournament news and more, follow the Toyota Series on the MLF5 social media outlets at Facebook, Instagram and YouTube .