CHAUTAUQUA, N.Y. (WIVB) — A 37-year-old Town of Chautauqua man has been accused of driving an unregistered go-kart while intoxicated.

In addition to this, the Chautauqua County Sheriff’s office said he had a child under the age of 15 with him in the passenger seat.

Brian Little’s arrest came when deputies stopped him on a roadway in the town Tuesday afternoon. He was later released on court appearance tickets.

He stands charged with the following crimes:

– Unregistered Motor Vehicle

– Driving While Intoxicated

– Aggravated Driving While Intoxicated

– Leandra’s Law Felony Driving While intoxicated