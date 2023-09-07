Plattsburgh, NY – An Albany man is in custody after police say he struck and killed a man Wednesday at the Exit 36 Truckstop in Plattsburgh.

Troopers responded around 8:20 p.m. and found Wayne H. Haupt, 53, of Albany severely injured. Haupt was taken to Champlain Valley Physicians Hospital where he died.

Troopers say the vehicle involved fled the scene before they arrived. The vehicle was initially spotted in Tupper Lake and then in Long Lake, where it was stopped.

The driver, Thomas Lance, 38, of Albany was into custody without incident. He was arraigned on one count of second-degree murder and is being held without bail at the Clinton County Jail.