QUEENS (PIX11) — A man was fatally struck by a train late on Christmas after he jumped onto the train bed at a Queens subway station to retrieve his phone, police said.

The man, 46, was trying to get his phone when he was hit and killed by a northbound F train at the Jackson Heights – Roosevelt Avenue station, officials said. Police got a 911 call around 11:35 p.m.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

Service on the E, F and R lines was impacted while emergency services responded, according to NYC Transit.

The victim has not yet been publicly identified. No criminality was involved, police said.