ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The man accused of attacking gubernatorial candidate Rep. Lee Zeldin at a Rochester VFW in July will be released next week, under strict conditions.

David Jakubonis, a decorated Army veteran who earned a Bronze Star in Iraq, has been in jail since the incident. His defense helped get Jakubonis into a PTSD and alcohol recovery program with the VA.

The court ultimately decided he is not a threat to the public and he will be released with the strict conditions, including attending a 28-day alcohol treatment program at the Bath VA. He will also be required to wear a GPS monitor and a monitor to gauge alcohol intake.

“Well we’re certainly pleased that he’s released and he can start on that rehabilitation path — which I think he’s deserving of,” said his attorney, John DeMarco.

Joe Chenelly, the chair of AMVETS who tackled Jakubonis to the ground during the incident, vowed to get Jakubonis help that night. “The night of the incident I was the first one to talk to him and I made a commitment to him and these guys here are the ones who made this happen,” he said.

Nick Stefanovic with Monroe County Veterans Services said Jakubonis will still face charges, and will have another court date in front of a different judge down the road. The hope is that if the program is successful, Jakubonis can avoid prison time.