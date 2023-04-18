SARATOGA SPRINGS, N.Y. (NEWS10) — A Saratoga Springs man was arrested and charged with second-degree grand larceny for stealing over $260K from a person’s bank account.

New York State Police said Ivan Gerdwagen, 65, was acting as the victim’s power of attorney between August 2022 through January 2023 when he stole the money without permission or a justifiable purpose.

Gerdwagen was arrested and processed at Mayfield State Police. He was taken to the Schenectady County Correctional Facility to await arraignment.