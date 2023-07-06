Plattsburgh, NY – The Mayor’s Cup Regatta returns to Plattsburgh, now in it’s 47th year of bringing thousands of people to the city beach and city marina to watch sailing races and take part in the activities.

The Sunrise Rotary Regatta Chair Kjell Dahlen said he expects to have a beautiful weekend of races.

“We’re expecting to have a great weekend. As you see today, we have beautiful weather, a nice breeze, and hopefully it will be a little bit like that on Saturday. We’ve got quite a competitive field as well, with seven previous winners entering, to I think the cup is up for grabs,” said Dahlen.

There’s expected to be about fifty racers in three divisions that consist of main & job, multihull, and racing.

Dahlen has been part of forty-five of the forty-six regattas and said he believes it’s an important opportunity for Plattsburgh to showcase what it has to offer.

“A lot of people don’t truly realize how nice it is here, we have multiple recreational activities, not just with the lake but also hiking, and also to have people that come here for the regatta and then they say yeah we’ll come back,” said Dahlen.

As the regatta builds back from the pandemic, organizers decided to bring back a race that hasn’t been done since the 80’s.

“This year we’re having a second race on Sunday, it’s called the Valcour race. This is a race that was quite popular in the 1970’s and 1980’s and kind of died out. We decided to resurrect it and we’ll do that on Sunday,” said Dahlen.

The awards for the races will be given out at the Naked Turtle restaurant at 6 p.m., and spectators can watch at the city marina or beach, where a festival will be taking place all day with activities like volleyball, a coloring table for kids, a fun run, live music, and much more.