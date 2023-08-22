Local businesses in Ticonderoga are getting a unique opportunity to boost tourism in the North Country.

They can score grants of $5,000 to $10,000 and get some valuable education as well. They’re called microgrants, funded by local occupancy taxes used to pay for tourism initiatives.

“We really wanted to collectively look at how can we further support the greater business community in Ticonderoga and this is a great way to do that,” said Matthew Courtright, the CEO of the Ticonderoga Area Chamber Of Commerce

But, it’s not just about the money. Business owners will have to go through some training before they can even apply. Carol Calabrese, co-director of ECIDA, said the Small Business Development Center and the North Country Chamber of Commerce will teach a class on entrepreneurship.

“They’ll teach business plan writing, they’ll help go through financial evaluations, financial forecasting, demographics,” she said. “And then once you complete those training, you’ll be eligible to complete the application.

Calabrese says it’s a great way for business owners to network and learn about other programs available to them.

The North Country Chamber of Commerce will be holding a public meeting on the microgrant program at 6 p.m. Sept. 11 at Ticonderoga Town Hall.