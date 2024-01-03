New York – With the first Powerball jackpot of 2024 won in Michigan on New Year’s Day, New York public schools and Lottery Retailers brought in a total of $45 million after 35 prior failed drawings.

Ticket sales from this lottery drawing totaled $109.6 million in the Empire States, with $38.4 million going towards their K-12 schools. Retailers got $6.6 million. Gaming Commission Chair Brian O’Dwyer said, “New York’s schools and small businesses win every time a lottery ticket is purchased…The millions of dollars generated with every jackpot underscore the significant role the New York Lottery plays in supporting public education and retailers across the state. As we venture into 2024, the New York Lottery will continue to create responsible and entertaining games for New Yorkers while also generating real revenue for our state’s public schools.”

Multiple people from New York won prizes of $50,000 or more from October 14 to January 1, totaling $10.8 million. The state brought in $3.7 billion to support education from 2022-2023. Prizes won over the last few months are below.