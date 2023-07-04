Plattsburgh, NY – Customers were evacuated from Consumer Square on Monday morning due to reports of an odor, according to the Plattsburgh Fire Department.

The District No. 3 Fire Department announced on their Facebook page the odor was the result of a chemical reaction from mixing cleaning supplies as an attempt to unclog a drain.

The smell was coming from the Michaels in Consumer Square, and two neighboring businesses were evacuated as well for precautionary measures.

There were no injuries and crews were cleared from the scene shortly after 2 p.m. on Monday.