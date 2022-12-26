ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The snow was light in much of the Capital Region and North Country around Christmas, but other parts of the state were less lucky. On Monday, National Grid shared an update on the aftermath of a multi-day snowstorm that consumed miles of western New York – and took lives along the way.

As of around midday Monday, National Grid reported that power had been restored to more than 89,500 of the over 100,000 power customers affected by a blizzard that started over the weekend. Around 13,000 residents still lack power, many of which are located in the city of Buffalo. On Monday, crews were hard at work setting things right, and making roads and residences safe again.

“We want to assure our customers that we have the resources in the region to achieve our goal of restoring every customer, but access to our systems remains our greatest obstacle. More than 3,000 staff members are on the ground with enough trucks and tools to make repairs as we are able,” National Grid said in a Facebook post.

As of around 10 a.m. on Monday, the National Weather Service reported 49.2 inches of snow accumulation at Buffalo Niagara International Airport. National Grid noted that the amount of snow in the area has made reaching some electrical system points impossible without a great deal of work. Snow and vehicles blocking roadways have made the transport of equipment just as tricky.

The snowstorm has also left a mortal toll on western New York. As of Monday morning, authorities in Buffalo reported that a total of 27 area residents had died as a result of the storm. Some died while shoveling, others in snowbanks and cars, and still others due to medical crisis that could not be reached by emergency responders.

“This storm was unprecedented, but equally as powerful has been response from emergency responders at all levels,” National Grid wrote. “We’re committed to working around the clock until every customer is restored.”