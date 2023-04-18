LAKE GEORGE, N.Y. (NEWS10) – The records will spin in Lake George this summer, with a new music festival joining the likes of summer-long festivities known and loved by locals and visitors alike. The first-ever Lake George DJ Takeover Music Festival comes to the town this July, joining the ranks of events like the Rock the Dock Music Festival and the Lake George Music Festival.

Set for Saturday and Sunday, July 29-30, the DJ Takeover Music Festival is expected to draw DJs from across the Northeast to the Barn at French Mountain, Wild West Ranch, and the Wild Horse Saloon. An announcement from organizer All We Do Is Epic describes the event as a showcase of many genres of music.

The current announced DJ lineup includes:

Joe Bermudez

Ronnie Rave

DJ Mega

DJ Mikey B

DJ RVMBA

DJ Willow

NVision

DJ Bill Kraemer

DJ Jodi

DJ Jerry Bazata/DJ Jaz

Tony Platinvm

DJ Mike Alevras

DJ E.N.S.

Marky Mark Brenneisen

The festival operates between the three locations, with festival central at The Barn at French Mountain, located at 5 Mill Road off of Route 9 in the town of Lake George. On the weekend of the festival, gates open at 11 a.m., with music from noon to 10 p.m. on both days. DJs will perform across either two or three stages.

Tickets for the festival are on sale now. Admission is priced at $15 until Sunday, May 30, and then changes to $20 until the weekend of the festival. Admission is $25 day-of.