Attention skiers and boarders – A new lift opened at Whiteface over the weekend.

The Notch is a detachable quad lift that connects several trails to the Bear’s Den Lodge.

Aaron Kellett, General Manager of Whiteface said this is a one-of-a-kind lift on the east coast. The detachable quad lift has a mid terminal that turns.

“The lift slows down automatically for you to get on and off. Plus, what really makes this unique is there’s a mid terminal that also does the same thing. So it allows you to get off three-quarters of the way up the lift, or stay on and ride to the top. It’s very unique for a detachable lift to have that ability,” said Kellett.

The lift opened last weekend. Whiteface said this lift will dramatically improve the skier experience for the 2023/24 season.