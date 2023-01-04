ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — CanCode Communities and the City University of New York (CUNY) have partnered to deliver coding classes within the CUNY and State University of New York (SUNY) system. Different classes on coding languages and programs such as Python for Data Analytics, Front-End Web Development, JavaScript Fundamentals, and others will be offered throughout New York City, but some also locally.

“Increasing accessibility to tech education is crucial when there is a growing demand for tech talent,” said Dr. Simone Rodriguez, Vice President, Workforce Development, Continuing Education & Strategic Partnerships at CUNY. “It is essential for us to work towards closing the opportunity gap in New York’s tech economy and prepare workers for careers in this industry. These courses are perfect for people seeking to increase skills in their current positions or transitioning to a new career altogether.”

Those interested in registering for the Spring 2023 course schedule can do so online. Additional classes will be offered at Jamestown Community College, SUNY Schenectady Community College, SUNY Adirondack, and Capital Region BOCES. The classes are all virtual and last 12 weeks altogether.

“We are thrilled to partner with CUNY to provide coding instruction and training to assist individuals seeking to build careers in the tech industry,” said CanCode Communities Founder and CEO Annmarie Lanesey. “This exciting expansion of CanCode’s unique program perfectly aligns with our mission of ensuring the tech jobs of today and tomorrow are accessible to everyone.”