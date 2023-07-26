Plattsburgh, NY – New markings are on the streets of Plattsburgh as part of the Bike Friendly Plattsburgh Plan.

“Sharrows” are shared lane markings with a bicycle symbol with two chevrons.

“Sharrows are symbols that go down on the road to indicate that bikers and drivers are supposed to share the lane and move in the same direction,” said Senior Planner with the City of Plattsburgh Elisha Bartlette.

Bartlette explains the reasoning behind the sharrow being in the middle of the lane.

“The sharrows that were recently placed on the roadways are oriented toward the center of the lane in order to keep bikers out of the door lane when cars park parallel to the side of the street,” said Bartlette.

These markings may seem to be painted on seemingly random streets such as Oak Street, North Catherine, Elizabeth, and Park Avenue, but there is nothing random about the placement.

They were strategically placed on streets known to have heavier bicycle traffic and tie in with the city bike paths.

Vehicles and drivers are advised to try not to rush around bikers and make sure there aren’t oncoming vehicles that could pose a negative interaction.

These sharrows don’t signify a bike-specific lane, but rather a shared roadway where motorists and cyclists should both abide by the same traffic laws.

“It’s all about mutual respect, being predictable, maintaining safety and getting where you’re going in a safe and respectable manner as possible,” said Bartlette.

Bartlette said the concept first popped up in Denver, Colorado and has since started spreading across the nation.