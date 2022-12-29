Sign in Waterford at the junction of the Erie Canal and Champlain Canal. (Doug Kerr / Flickr / CC BY-SA 2.0)

ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) – On New Year’s Day, trails across New York are hosting “First Day Hikes” to ring in another year. Trail guides from groups like the DEC and various conservation and trail stewardship groups are guiding hikes from the Adirondacks on south through the state. Many are up mountains, but some are along paths more easily suitable for a wider range of skill levels.

The New York State Canal Corporation is doing its part, too. The organization is offering New Year’s Day hikes at four locations across the state, including Schuylerville, Waterloo, Macedon and Brockport. Each hike will take travelers along a different portion of New York’s canal corridor.

Hikes include:

Brockport 1.5-mile guided snowshoe hike 10 a.m. Brockport Welcome Center, 11 Water St., Brockport

Macedon 3-mile guided snowshoe hike 10 a.m. and 1 p.m. Erie Canal train parking lot, Route 31F, north of the Erie Canal

Schuylerville 4-to-6-mile guided hike Noon Adirondack Ultra Cycling, 160 Broad St., Schuylerville

Waterloo 1.5-mile guided hike 1 p.m. Lock CS-4, 10 Huff St., Waterloo



Any needed equipment will be provided onsite. Local vendors assisting in the hikes include the village of Brockport, Capt. LJ – Tomboy Adventures, Adirondack Ultra Cycling and Canalside Experiences.

The New York State Canal System includes the Erie, Champlain, Oswego and Cayuga-Seneca canals. The hikes on Sunday, Jan. 1, are the start of a winter season of “On the Canals” hikes being hosted by the state through to Saturday, March 4. The range of canals spans a total of 524 miles.