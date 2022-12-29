The state Legislature and Gov. Kathy Hochul have approved a property tax exemption of up to 10% on the primary home for volunteer first responders who have been members of a fire department or ambulance service for at least two years.

The bill will allow local municipalities to provide up to 10% in property tax exemption to volunteers.

70% of firefighters in the state of New York are volunteers, according to a member of the Firefighters Association.

New York has seen a decline in volunteer firefighters, but the state is doing everything possible to fill the spots.