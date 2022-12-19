On Monday, New York’s Climate Action Council voted 19-3 to approve and adopt the Scoping Plan that will serve as the roadmap to meet climate targets and improve the health of New Yorkers.

The Scoping Plan is known as one of the most ambitious climate laws in the nation, according to New York State officials. The plan serves as the framework for how the state will achieve net-zero emissions, reduce greenhouse gasses, increase renewable energy usage, and ensure climate justice.

Goals of the plan include reducing emissions by 40% in 2030, achieving 100% zero emissions electricity by 2040, having 70% renewable electricity by 2030, and an overall commitment to climate justice.

The goals will be successful using the implementation of strategies that involve transitioning from fossil fuels to an overall usage of electricity. New York State found there were many benefits to the plan, including cost reductions. The action of the scoping plan will lead to net benefits ranging from $90-$120 billion.

Improvements in air quality from reduced fuel combustion and increased active transportation will be the major health benefits as an outcome of the climate strategy.