ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — More than 1,000 arts organizations across New York will receive almost $32 million in state funding, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Tuesday.

The grants, overseen by New York State Council on the Arts will help support organizations still recovering from the COVID-19 pandemic, according to state officials.

“Throughout the pandemic, arts organizations had to furlough staff and cancel programs, resulting in a loss of audience outreach and community support,” said NYSCA Executive Director Mara Manus. ” Still facing many challenges, these organizations will benefit from the recovery support provided by the Regrowth and Capacity grants to continue their innovation and development in the coming year.”

Organizations applied for funding in September by submitting project proposals. The funding received is earmarked for those projects, which include paying artists, rehiring staff and implementing new programs.

“It is more important than ever to directly support the arts as they continue to recover from pandemic challenges,” State Senator Jose Serrano said. “NYSCA is working with organizations all over the state to fund the arts in every single region. This unprecedented level of arts support will build a stronger New York.”

The funding was broken down into several categories:. Regrowth and Capacity Grants will provide a total of $13,3 million to support the restaffing of arts organizations, fund public programming and support audience development. Statewide Community Regrants, totaling $11.938 million will go to 24 regional arts organizations. And Partnership Grants give $6.6 million to 19 organizations to support arts programming and services.