ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — New York lawmakers are proposing legislation that could make it easier for women seeking the abortion pill by allowing pharmacists to fill non-patient specific prescriptions.

Assemblywoman Amy Paulin, sponsor of the bill, said it would make the pill more accessible and expand the number of physicians who prescribe it.

“This is even a more direct relationship with a healthcare provider, the pharmacist, who then can direct a patient if there was any kind of occurrence, that they would need to go to a healthcare provider,” she said. “So it’s very safe, and it would make it much more accessible.”

But Jim Harden, CEO of Compass Care pregnancy centers, said this legislation would distance a woman from her health care provider.

“What this does is it disrupts that ethical medical care flow,” he said. “Now the patients not being diagnosed, there’s not even a pregnancy being diagnosed, think about that, they’re being delivered a dangerous chemical, and encouraged to take this dangerous chemical without even diagnosing the fact that she has a viable pregnancy,” he said.

In November, a group of physicians filed a lawsuit against the FDA in part, asking them to reverse their approval of Mifepristone, one of the two drugs used in chemical abortions. Harden said the outcome of this lawsuit could be more impactful than the reversal of Roe V. Wade with more than 600,000 chemical abortions taking place every year.