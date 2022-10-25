NEW YORK (WWTI) – Nearly $30 million in federal funding has been awarded to licensed child care programs in New York to help increase capacity.

The $29.5 million will be distributed to 418 existing programs, Gov. Kathy Hochul announced Monday.

“No New Yorker should ever suffer the far-reaching and heart-wrenching effects of unaffordable and inaccessible child care programs,” Hochul said. “These latest awards will help New Yorkers access the quality child care programs they need to provide for their families and build careers.

The funding is made available through the American Rescue Plan Act to help providers in child care deserts build programs, support their staff in accessing the COVID-19 vaccine and recruit, train and retain workers.

Child care deserts are areas where there are three or more children under the age of five for each available child care slot or there are no available slots at all. Approximately 60% of New York State is considered a child care desert.

The funding awards include: