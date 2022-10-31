ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — Public colleges in New York now must have a supply of opioid antagonists like Nalaxone, better known as Narcan, available in all student housing.

Under legislation signed Monday by Governor Kathy Hochul, all SUNY and CUNY campuses will be required to stock the medicines, which reverse the effects of opioid overdose. Resident assistants and other on-site employees will be trained to administer the medication.

Nearly 3,000 people died of overdosed in New York in 2019, according to the most recent data from the state. In the U.S., opioid overdoses have surpassed gun-related murders and car crashes as the leading cause of death for Americans under 50 years old.

The risk of overdose deaths has continued to be high among all demographic groups and residents of almost every New York City neighborhood. A spokesperson in Hochul’s office said the legislation is “a commonsense solution to preventing more overdose-related fatalities.”