Saranac Lake, NY – New York’s Lieutenant Governor, Antonio Delgado, made a stop in the North Country on Monday to meet with officials and discuss an important statewide project.

Delgado is working with a task force in an effort to end hate in the Empire State.

The Lieutenant Governor visited Saranac Lake to meet with the Hate and Bias Prevention Unit Regional Council on Monday.

The council leads public education and outreach efforts, while serving as an early warning detection system in local communities.

“Well, we know that there’s been a rise in hate. Often, what we’re seeing is a reaction to the hate. Right? You want to respond quickly on the ground. You want to have a task force that can help the victims of hate crimes. You want to prosecute the hate crimes. But I think the other side of the coin is getting out in front of the hate, preventing it from happening in the first place. Creating an atmosphere grounded in love and mutual understanding and compassion,” said Lieutenant Governor Delgado.

The task force is split into ten regional councils across the state.