Nursing home visitation guidelines have been adjusted from 28 days being COVID free to 14.

ROCHESTER, N.Y. (WROC) — The New York State Department of Health will no longer require nursing homes to scree visitors for COVID-19 or to verify that visitors tested negative for the virus.

The department recommends that nursing facilities use practices such as wearing face masks, having specified entrances, exits and routes, disinfecting and cleaning surfaces, and continuing to wash their hands.

It is currently optional for nursing facilities to continue testing or screening visitors at their discretion. This includes visitors completing a questionnaire, an in-person interview, or having their temperature taken. DOH recommends facilities in counties with high levels of transmission to offer to test.

“Our new guidance aligns with CMS guidance and recommends that facilities use passive screening, which includes providing visitor and staff education on COVID-19 signs and symptoms, and post instructional signage throughout the facility,“ said NYS Health Commissioner Dr. James McDonald.

The department said that all nursing home staff and visitors should continue to follow COVID-19 infection prevention.