NEW YORK (WWTI) – Governor Kathy Hochul has directed state agencies to prepare for an emergency response to possible heavy rains, high winds and flooding brought north by Tropical Storm Nicole.

The storm’s effects are especially likely to hit Central New York, Finger Lakes and Western New York regions, as well as areas in the Tug Hill plateau in the North Country

“Starting Friday night, a late-season weather system has the potential to dump three inches or more of rain in some locations, and I urge all New Yorkers to prepare in the event of a flooding situation,” Hochul said. “If you are planning to travel Friday and Saturday, please use caution and check local weather conditions before heading out.”

The Department of Transportation and The New York State Thruway Authority have mobilized tons of equipment and resources, New York State Division of Homeland Security and Emergency Services Commissioner Jackie Bray.

“Governor Hochul and I are asking New Yorkers to prepare in advance, pay attention to local forecasts, make a plan if your area will be affected, and remember to check on your vulnerable neighbors and loved ones this weekend,” Bray said.

New York’s utilities have approximately 7,125 workers available to handle damage assessment, response, repair and restoration efforts. During periods of peak winds, MTA Bridges and Tunnels may ban empty tractor-trailers and tandem trucks. Pedestrian walkways on bridges may also close.

Passengers through the Port Authority’s facilities are encouraged to reach out to carriers and airlines directly for the latest information on delays and cancelations.