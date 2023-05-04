ALBANY, N.Y. (WETM) — “Sticker Shops” and other unlicensed cannabis facilities might soon face penalties after Governor Kathy Hochul signed legislation to curb the illicit sale of cannabis in New York State.

The bill allows the Office of Cannabis Management to assess fines of up to $20,000 a day for the most egregious conduct. The legislation also makes it a crime to sell cannabis and cannabis products without a license.

OCM is also authorized to inspect businesses selling cannabis and cannabis products, as well as businesses that sell and give away cannabis as gifts, known as “Sticker shops.”

OCM could seize untested cannabis and cannabis products from unlicensed businesses and seek court orders to shut down businesses selling cannabis without a license.

“Unlicensed dispensaries violate our laws, put public health at risk, and undermine the legal cannabis market,” Governor Hochul said. “With these enforcement tools, we’re paving the way for safer products, reinvestment in communities that endured years of disproportionate enforcement, and greater opportunities for New Yorkers.”

To date, OCM has awarded 165 licenses with more to be awarded in May 2023 at the Cannabis Control Board meeting. There are currently eight successful dispensaries and one delivery operation in the state, with more dispensaries to open in the coming weeks and months.