ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10)— From purchasing PPE and HVAC Equipment, to buying cleaning supplies and hand sanitizer, businesses had to adapt during the pandemic to help keep themselves and their customers safe.

To help offset some of those COVID-related expenses, small businesses with 100 employees or less are eligible for tax credits of up to $25,000.

Melissa Fleischut, president of the New York State Restaurant Association, said the $250 million allocated in the program will help restaurants with various costs.

“It could be used for things like if you had to put up a barrier, maybe in between booths or a cash register as a COVID expense,” she said. “Or if you had to expand outdoor dining and had expenses there.”For those wanting to apply for the tax credit, a pre-screening process needs to be completed first on Empire State Development’s website.

Qualifying business will then be sent an email with an application to fill out and submit. Documentation must also be included to show proof of expenses, such as receipts and credit card statements. Once it’s reviewed, a tax credit certificate will be issued.

Paul Matrose, Director of Economic Incentives for Empire State Development, said the credits are available for businesses that can show least $2,000 worth of eligible expenditures.

The credits will be awarded on a first-com. first-serve basis. The deadline to apply is March 2023. “To give us sometime to review the applications, we are asking for businesses to submit their applications no later than December 1st to ensure they can get the tax credit certificate issued to them by the end of the month, to get it on their 2022 tax returns,” he said.