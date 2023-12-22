ALBANY, N.Y. (NEWS10) — With 2023 coming to a close, we’ll be ringing in the new year with some new laws in New York State. Here are some of the notable laws going into effect in 2024.

Minimum wage increase

Beginning January 1, minimum wage in New York City, Westchester, and Long Island is set to increase to $16 an hour. For the rest of the state, the minimum wage is set to increase to $15 an hour.

Operation of ATVs by minors

Due to the increasing number of all-terrain vehicle crashes involving minors, this new law raises the age to get an ATV safety certificate from the 10 years to 14 years or older. Also, children under 16 will only be allowed to drive an ATV on public land as long as they are supervised by someone 18 years or older.

Religious dietary food options in prisons

This law requires commissaries in New York State prisons to have halal, kosher and other religious dietary food options for incarcerated individuals. These options also need to be available for visitors to buy from vending machines in the visitor’s area.

Free menstrual products in non-public schools

Starting on July 1, free menstrual products are required to be available for free in non-public schools. The products must be available in schools for grades 6-12 in the restrooms of their school buildings.

Lunar New Year in schools

Lunar New Year has been declared a school holiday in New York State, which means schools will not be in session on that day. For 2024, Lunar New Year falls on February 10.

Victims and survivors of crime compensation funds

The law expands the eligibility for victims and survivors of crime to access victim compensation funds. This includes by removing the mandatory law enforcement reporting requirement, providing alternative forms of evidence and the confidentiality of certain records.

Skimming notices for EBT cards in stores

Signed by Governor Hochul on December 21, the law requires anywhere that accepts electronic benefit transfer (EBT) cards to post a sign at the point of sale issuing a warning about skimming.

Employers and employees social media accounts

This law prohibits an employer from requesting or requiring an employee or applicant for employment to disclose their user name, password, or other means for accessing their social media accounts.

Encourages student voter registration and pre-registration

This law requires school boards of education, BOCES, charter schools and non-public schools to promote student voter registration and pre-registration. This includes providing access to voter registration and pre-registration applications during the school year and helping students fill out the applications.