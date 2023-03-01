NEW YORK (WWTI) — A second emergency benefit is now available through the Home Energy Assistance Program for eligible New Yorkers in danger of running out of heating fuel or having their utility service shut off, Governor Hochul announced on Tuesday.

Eligible households can normally receive on regular HEAP benefit each winter and could also be eligible for one emergency HEAP benefit in the event of an energy crisis. Eligible households that have already received a regular and emergency benefit this winter can now apply for an additional emergency benefit if they are facing a utility shut off or running out of heating fuel.

The amount a household can receive from HEAP depends on various factors, like household size, income and how the home is heated.

A family of four can earn up to $5,485 per month and still qualify for assistance, according to the governor’s office. An eligible household that heats with oil and qualifies for one regular HEAP benefit and two emergency benefits could receive nearly $3,000 in total assistance this winter.

To contact someone about your local district Home Energy Assistance Program, choose a county below.

“We are at the peak of this winter season which can lead to higher heat and energy bills, and my administration will continue to take action to make utilities more affordable in New York,” Governor Hochul said. “It is important for New Yorkers to take advantage of the State’s cost assistance and residential programs to help reduce these energy costs. Following these tips can help save money and protect our vulnerable populations during the cold season.”