LOUDONVILLE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Nearly three out of four New Yorkers say they are looking forward to the holidays this year, according to a poll by the Siena College Research Institute, and more than 20 percent say they plan to spend more money than last year.

According to the poll, 73% of respondents said they are either very or somewhat excited about this holiday season, up from 65% a year ago and the highest number Siena has polled in 15 years. Meanwhile, 22% plan to spend more on gifts this holiday season, up from 17% in 2021.

The poll also revealed that 39% of respondents believe in Santa Claus, the highest percentage since 2010. About 78% will be putting up a Christmas tree, with 64% decorating an artificial tree and 34% a real tree.

Asked to name their preferred holiday greeting, 52% say “Merry Christmas” while 34% say “Happy Holidays.” The poll said 78% of New Yorkers feel very or somewhat hopeful that 2023 will be a better year than 2022.

When asked about holiday shopping, about a fourth of New Yorkers plan on spending no more

than $300 on gifts, while 19% plan on spending $1,000 or more. About 66% plan to shop in-person at small businesses this year, 65% plan to shop at small to medium-sized chain stores, and 56% plan to shop at big-box retailers. About half of New Yorkers said they will do at least half of their shopping online.

“With nearly half of all New Yorkers and over 70% of those earning $100k or more planning to spend more than $500 on gifts, it looks like stockings will be full this year,” said . “Some are spending more because of how excited they are and how hopeful they are for a better year ahead,” Siena College Research Institute Director Don Levy said. “But some may simply recognize that inflation has hit Santa along with all New Yorkers.

Over half of residents with incomes under $50k plan to spend no more than $400 this holiday season.”