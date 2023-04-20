FORT EDWARD, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Family and friends of Kaylin Gillis heaved a sigh of relief in the courtroom Wednesday when her alleged killer was jailed without bail in Washington County.

A lawyer for Kevin Monahan, 65, argued that the 30-year resident of Hebron has deep ties to the community and is not a flight risk. Prosecutors, however, said Monahan is known as impulsive and could be motivated to flee due to media scrutiny.

Monahan has been charged with second-degree for shooting at the car Gillis riding in as it turned around in his driveway. Surviving passengers told authorities they had gotten lost while looking for a friend’s house.

Andrew Gillis

Gillis father, Andrew, said he has “the utmost confidence” in the justice system.

Kaylin deserves justice,” he said. “I hope he dies in jail.”

Prosecutors said Monahan could face additional charges, including attempted murder of other passengers in the vehicle.

Monahan’s lawyer, Kurt Mausert, said Monahan got caught up in “a series of tragic mistakes, and that he feels “terrible” that someone died. He said Monahan fired in self-defense, and he accused law enforcement of inaccurately describing the circumstances of the shooting.

“The situation where we have an elderly gentleman and his elderly wife living out in the dark woods in Washington County with three vehicles that come roaring into his driveway at a high rated speed, shined their lights at his house, and not leaving when he turns on the floodlights,” he said. “So, certainly there was cause for an element of fear on Mr. Monahan’s part.”