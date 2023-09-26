A Saranac Lake Police officer wii not be charged for shooting to death a man who allegedly charged at them with a knife in a June 2022 incident.

An investigation by the New York Attorney General’s Office of Special Investigation found that the use of deadly force in the death of Joshua De’Miguel Kavota on June 29, 2022, was justified.

Two Saranac Lake officers responded to a 911 call reporting a stabbing on Bloomingdale Avenue. Officers found Kavota outside a shop and asked him to remove the knife from his pocket. Kavota refused, then pulled out the knife and charged at one of the officers. The other officer fired his service weapon at Kavota, who later died at a local hospital.

The attorney general’s office said investigators used the 911 call, body-camera footage, witness interviews and evidence from the scene to conclude “that a prosecutor would not be able to disprove beyond a reasonable doubt at trial that the Department officer who shot Mr. Kavota was justified.”

In New York, deadly force is justified in the defense of imminent use of deadly force by another person and prosecutors must disprove justification beyond a reasonable doubt.

“In this case, officers were told that Mr. Kavota had just stabbed an individual and he then charged at an officer with a knife,” the attorney general’s office said.