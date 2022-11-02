In July, Dave Ross’s daughters presented him with a challenge: complete all 46 of the Adirondack High Peaks before he turns 65.

With weeks to go before his 65th, Ross is one peak away from meeting the challenge.

“The kids said ‘Dad, it’d be so cool if you did the 46 while you’re 64,” he said. “So I took the challenge.”

Ross climbed his first high peak in fall 2020. At the time, he didn’t think about becoming a “46er.” At work, his manager had a map of the high peaks, with little pins marking the ones he hsd climbed.

“That was a little inspiration,” he said.

Ross had climbed 27 peaks by the time he received his daughters’ challenge in July. With his birthday coming up in December, he had just six months to scale the other 19.

He’s done it, and now all that’s left is Mount Colden, a 12.8 mile hike.

“I am just incredibly proud,” said Shylah Addante, one of Dave Ross’ daughters.

Ross said he’s gone through 3 pairs of hiking boots and learned some lessons.

“The mountains can throw a lot at you, roots, rocks, mud, and lots of different climates out there,” said Ross. “It could be gorgeous one minute and the clouds roll in and it could be snowing the next, so that’s what I’ve learned, you know, to be prepared.”

After finishing the high peaks, Ross said his next challenge is to climb the peaks with fire towers. But, first, he plans on stopping at a local brewery to celebrate becoming a “46er.”