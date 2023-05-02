Morrisville, NY – New York’s first-ever statewide, community gun buyback event led to the voluntary surrender of 265 firearms.

Functional or non-functional firearms were accepted without question, in exchange for prepaid gift cards ranging from $25 to $500. New York State recently hosted nine simultaneous local gun buyback events.

“The pathway for those guns getting into the hands of the wrong people is really something we are trying to address right now,” said Susan Griskonis, assistant attorney general in charge of the Plattsburgh regional office.

“I had an assault rifle and a starter pistol, and I’m so grateful just to be able to get them out of the house,” said Joyce Ranieri.