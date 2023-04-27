Onchiota, NY – New York State Police have made an arrest on April 24, 2023, in connection with a case of sexual abuse of minors.

76-year-old Glenn M. Miller of Onchiota, NY, was taken into custody and charged with Sexual Abuse in the 1st degree, a class D felony, and Endangering the Welfare of a Child, a class A Misdemeanor.

Following a thorough investigation, it was discovered that Miller had committed sexual abuse against victims who were under the age of thirteen.

The accused was presented before the Town of Brighton Court, where he was denied bail and remanded to Franklin County Jail. The bail was set at $10,000 cash or $20,000 bond.

Miller’s next appearance before the court is scheduled for April 28, 2023.