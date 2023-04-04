Schools across New York got an email warning there was a bomb inside the school on Tuesday morning.

After dozens of schools across the state received the same email, which was very generic and did not contain any specifics, New York State Police quickly deemed it another swatting scheme that affected schools across the state last week with a threat of an active shooter.

“We are still taking major safety precautions. I believe some schools are on delay. Some schools have closed school for the day, and we have troopers at the schools and we have our bomb dogs sweeping the schools for safety precautions,” said Trooper Brandi Ashley from Troop B of NYSP.

Among those affected in the region was Moriah Central School, which received the email around 8 a.m.

“We received an email threat this morning while our kids were on route to school. Some were here. Some were still coming in. We went and activated our protocols and evacuated the students and moved them away from the building. State Police and law enforcement agencies came in and completely swept the building multiple times,” said William Larrow, Superintendent of Moriah Central School District.

Lake Placid Central School also received the email in Essex County and announced that they closed school following the threat.

Congresswoman Elise Stefanik spoke about the swatting calls New York schools faced last week at the reopening of Amtrak event in Plattsburgh on Monday.

“Those need to be prosecuted to the fullest extent of the law and to have individuals try to take advantage of this really uncertain time. It is horrible, and any type of resources that are needed by law enforcement to track down who those callers are, we fully support that to make sure they’re prosecuted fully,” said Elise Stefanik.

Several schools located in St. Lawrence county, including districts in Canton, Massena, and Lisbon, were closed on Tuesday after receiving an email. Additionally, Morristown and Gouverneur announced a delayed start to their school day as a precautionary measure.

Moriah Superintendent Larrow said he wanted to thank students and parents for being patient and handling the situation well during the very serious threat while law enforcement conducted their investigation.