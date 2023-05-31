VERONA, NY (WUTR/WFXV/WPNY) – Native crafters from across the Northeast will be flocking to the Turning Stone Casino on Saturday, June 3.

The American Indian Summertime Craft Fair will be exhibiting at the Event Center in Verona on Saturday. The event welcomes guests from across Upstate New York to explore authentic handmade items crafted by Oneida Indian Nation Members are well as native artisans from across the Northeast.

“We are excited to host this craft fair as a kick-off to the summer season,” Tina Walker, Oneida Indian Nation Member and Organizer of the Craft Fair, said in a statement. “It’s not only a craft fair, but also time for us as a community to catch up with each other.”

Visitors will find such things as carvings, handmade jewelry and beadwork — a Haudenosaunee specialty. Approximately 50 vendors will have their craftwork available for purchase during the event.

Also taking place during the craft fair will be social dance exhibitions done by Onondaga nation member Chris Thomas and his Smoke Dancers. Usually used for entertainment purposes among the Haudenosaunee tribes, these dances may also be used to welcome guests, honor events or raise funds for an emergency need. These dances are also used to present Haudenosaunee culture.

“This event is really a great time for our community to come together and kick off summer, “ Derek Montroy, Member Outreach and Advocacy Coordinator for the Oneida Indian Nation, said in an interview.

The fair will take place from 9 am to 5 pm, with the social dance exhibitions taking place at 1 pm and 3 pm. There is no charge to attend the fair and parking is available at the casino’s parking garage and open lots around the casino.