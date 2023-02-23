MONROE, N.Y. (NEWS10) — Monroe police department report a house fire that occurred early this morning on Highland Avenue. After extinguishing the fire, police explain Monroe Fire found three individuals deceased inside the home.

On February 23 around 12:55 a.m., Monroe police responded to 44 Highland Avenue along with the Monroe joint fire district for a reported house fire. Responding officers arrived to see a fully engulfed house fire. Police explain neighbors informed the officers on scene the residents of the house were possibly still inside. Due to the heavy fire conditions, officers were unable to make it inside. Firefighters began extinguishing the fire upon arrival and tried to rescue anyone that might have been inside.

Police report once the fire district was able to extinguish the fire, three victims were found dead inside the home. Monroe police are working closely with surrounding authorities as this investigation continues. If anyone has any information, contact the Monroe Police Department at 845-782-8644.