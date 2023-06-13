ALBANY, N.Y. (WTEN) — In her State of the State address, the Governor announced plans to extend paid parental leave to 12 weeks. Those plans are in the process of being finalized. “Young families shouldn’t have to try to make that tough decision between having a paycheck or having to spend time with their kids,” said Hochul at the Albany Labor Temple on Tuesday.

The state finalized union contracts with CSEA and are in the process of finalizing contracts with two additional unions: Public Employees Federation and United University Professions. This will allow eligible employees – moms and dads – to get paid time off to care for their child. “My God, it’s expensive for young families, even before inflation went off the charts,” said the Governor.

Experts say parents can expect to pay $1000 for diapers and at least $800 for formula during their child’s first year. Advocates say extending fully paid parental leave to over 80% of state employees will certainly help alleviate financial stress. “I have a 29-year-old, and a 26 year old, and I remember having to go to work because I could not afford to be able to stay home and this is critical to retain and recruit,” said Danielle Bridger, regional coordinator for the Public Employees Federation

The Department of Labor said dads usually take off two weeks after their child is born, which is why they’ve launched a Statewide Paternity Leave Media Campaign which states, “New York State is committed to shifting the paternity leave paradigm, and starting the conversation about the importance of our paternity leave so that workplaces and families feel empowered to increase the two weeks.

Officials say the unions cover many jobs in the public sector such as those employed at DMV, Office of People with Developmental Disabilities, SUNY and more. Finalizing parental leave will happen later, this summer.