Plattsburgh, NY – Norsk Titanium in Plattsburgh is expanding under a new partnership in the growing semiconductor chip industry.

Norsk Titanium, an industry leader in titanium manufacturing, has announced it will begin producing near-net-shape titanium carrier trays. The trays were developed along with the Hittech Group, who then use the trays to create semiconductor chips.

The new development has allowed Norsk to continue to grow in Plattsburgh.

“We’re looking to grow the organization that we already have into something much, much bigger and much, much better. We’re probably looking to hire another 20 to 40 people over the next two years,” said Operations Manager, Craig Deboos.

Norsk hires engineers, operators, financial planners, and primarily from the North Country. Two employees discussed what it’s like for them to be able to work in their field while staying close to home.

“Instead of starting with the block material that they were working with previously, which was 220 kilograms, they now get a tray from us that weighs 80 kilograms. They can machine the same part out of that form that we are giving them,” said Vice President of Operations and Site Lead, Steve Eaton.

“I was blessed with an opportunity coming straight out of CV-TEC. Straight out of high school, and i’ve been here ever since. I got to experience going to Norway and train for 3 months, and it’s just nice to see a place that’s a startup be able to create more jobs, especially in the future, for the North Country,” said Level 3 Operator, Chris Hickey.

“It’s a great opportunity to be able to stay local. Near my mom, and stay with family and friends, and be able to see the company grow in my short time here,” said Financial Planning Analyst, Kye Perry.

Glijah Gorton is a graduate from Clarkson University as an engineer and spoke about what it was like to stay in the North Country after graduation.

“This opportunity is fantastic. Everything in the North Country has the activities that I like to do outside of work, and then to also have a very high technical type of opportunity here in the North Country is perfect. It’s perfect for me. It works out great,” said Non-Destructive Test Engineer, Elijah Gorton.