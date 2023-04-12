GLENS FALLS, N.Y. (NEWS10) – As spring settles in, events are making tracks to City Park, one pawprint at a time. Pet Fest returns to the park this May – with plenty to bark about.

Pet Fest returns to City Park in downtown Glens Falls on Saturday, May 20. From 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m., well-behaved pets can be brought by leash to the park to socialize and show off. Businesses and vendors will be on site with products and education for current and prospective pet owners.

Dogs and owners also get to take part in some friendly competition. The “Dogs Got Talent” contest kicks off early, as dogs demonstrate their skills in obedience, intelligence and talent before a panel of judges. Prizes will be given out to the 1st-, 2nd- and 3rd-place winners, including a cash prize for 1st. The winning dogs get to take part in a “Puppy Parade” at 11:30 a.m. around City Park.

Education is also an important part of the day – and adds something for those who may not yet have a four-legged friend of their own. At 12:30 p.m., a “Dogs Day Q&A” will be held for those who want to know if pet adoption is right for them. The event also features a lure course by Dog Lovers Days, and photo opportunities.

Pet Fest is an event created by the Glens Falls Collaborative. Consisting of businesses around Glens Falls, the collaborative is also responsible for events like Glens Falls Wing Fest and the Take A Bite food festival.